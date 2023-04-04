Eureka dropped a 5-2 contest to Heyworth in Heart of Illinois Conference competition Monday at Centennial Park.

Elsewhere, Maroa-Forsyth toppled Eureka 10-0 Thursday afternoon at Forsyth Park. The 10-run rule went into effect in the fifth. The Hornets dropped road tilts to Peoria Notre Dame (14-1 on March 28 at the Louisville Slugger Complex) and Farmington (10-2 on Wednesday).

Eureka-Heyworth

A four-run bottom of the third for Heyworth helped to erase a 1-0 deficit. Reagan Linder picked up three of the four Eureka (0-5) hits and missed the cycle by a single.

Addison Wherley dipped to 0-2 with the decision.

Eureka/M-F

The Hornets managed three hits, one apiece for Linder, Greta Myers and Hallie Rocke.

Wherley took the loss in the circle.

Eureka-PND

An eight-run third sent the Irish out to a 13-0 lead. The game was stopped in the fifth by the 10-run rule. Linder collected three of the guests’ five hits and scored the lone run in the fifth on a single from Jessica Wettstein. Eureka pitchers issued 15 bases on balls and also hit a batter.

Pava Carlson (0-3) was charged with the loss.

Eureka-Farmington

Farmington only scored in to frames, but they were big ones. The Farmers got six in the second and four in the fourth. Clare Stoner had two of the five hits and drove in both of the Hornets’ runs. Farmington managed only three hits, but benefited from 12 walks. Carlson was the pitcher of record.

The Hornets had a league game yesterday with host Fieldcrest. Eureka returns to the middle school this afternoon for a 4:30 p.m. matchup versus Peoria Christian.

Notes: Saturday’s home tilts with Prairie Central and Streator were wiped due to the cold weather.