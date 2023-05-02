Eureka was on the short end of a 19-3 score to Heart of Illinois Conference guest Lexington/Ridgeview Monday at the middle school. The 10-run rule went into effect after completion of the bottom of the fifth inning.

Elsewhere, the Hornets played host Le Roy tough for four and a half frames before they fell 14-4 on Friday. It was called in the sixth because of the 10-run rule. Host Tremont blanked Eureka by a 10-0 score Wednesday afternoon before the 10-run rule was enforced in the fifth.

L/R-Eureka

Eight of the guests; 15 hits went for extra bases. The Hornets (3-16, 2-8) plated three in the fourth highlighted by a two-run single from Jessica Wettstein. Grace Donovan and Hallie Rocke supplied two hits each.

Addison Wherley dipped to 2-10 with the defeat.

Eureka-Le Roy

The Hornets led 3-1 going into the lower half of the fourth before the Panthers plated four. They added five more in the fifth.

Rocke picked up two hits that included a home run, while Wherley suffered the setback.

Eureka-Tremont

The guests’ bats managed just two hits off Sage Steider with singles from Pava Carlson and Reagan Linder. They also struck out 11 times, as Wherley took the loss.

Eureka hosted Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson yesterday. They entertain Hartsburg-Emden this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Le Roy recorded the 300th win in program history with the triumph over the Hornets.