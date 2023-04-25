Eureka halted a six-game losing streak with a 12-5 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 18 at the middle school.

Elsewhere, host Fisher dealt the Hornets a 16-4 setback on Monday before the 10-run rule was enforced in the fifth inning. Eureka outslugged guest El Paso-Gridley 13-12 on Friday. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley walloped the Hornets 21-7 Wednesday before the 10-run rule went into effect after five.

DCM-Eureka

Two runs in the third put the Hornets (3-14, 2-5) on top for good at 4-2. They added two in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth. Reagan Linder walloped four hits and two runs batted in along with Claire Stoner (three hits, two RBIs) and Elana Wettstein (two hits).

Addison Wherley (2-8) picked up the win.

Eureka-Fisher

The guests plated three in the top of the fourth to cut it to 8-4 before the Bunnies pulled away. Linder collected three doubles, while Wherley took the loss.

EP-G/Eureka

A 10-run lower half of the fifth wiped out an 8-1 deficit for the Hornets, who tacked on two more in the sixth. Wherley (three hits, two RBIs), Hallie Rocke (three hits, three RBIs) paced the offense. Stoner, Wettstein (two RBIs), Pava Carlson and Grace Donovan followed with two hits each, as the hosts tallied 18 in all.

Donovan ended up as the winning pitcher.

GCMS-Eureka

The Falcons hit the 10-spot in both of the top of the first and again in the third. They pounded out 19 hits. The Hornets plated four in the lower half of the third. Linder (two hits) and Rocke (two hits, three RBIs) were the offensive leaders. Carlson dipped to 0-6 with the loss.

Eureka was at Tremont yesterday. They continue HOIC competition this Friday at Le Roy with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.