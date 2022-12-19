Eureka eighth-graders relish with final eight at second home on way to title

GERMANTOWN HILLS – With the Illinois Elementary School Association three A state tournament just 20 minutes away, it was fairly easy to figure out what Eureka’s goal was: end the season within the Woodford County boundaries.

“It was very nice to know we were going to a place we were very familiar with,” pointed out head coach Jeff Bayer. “Not only that, but we had played a regular season game and both regional games there.”

That became a reality for the Hornets, who capped off a 26-1 campaign with a 36-23 victory over Hillsboro (25-2) in Thursday night’s championship game at Joseph D. Stieglitz Gymnasium. Mya Edwards had the hot hand, as she poured in 22 points. Eureka ended on an 11-game win streak.

A calling card for them was a fullcourt defense that smothered opponents, as eight were limited to 10 points or less.

“We wanted to force turnovers at any point either at the front or the back of it,” said Bayer, who just wrapped up his eighth season. “We thrived on turnovers and increasing the tempo.”

The Hornets won their first 15 games before a 36-33 setback at Morton (25-4), who took third in four A.

“I told the girls they were going to show up that night and they were going to play the best game in Central Illinois,” Bayer noted. “It was a fantastic game. As far as pressure, I wanted to win it and so did the girls.”

Eureka put three players into double figures in a 53-29 victory over Tri-Valley in the quarterfinal round on Dec. 10. Skylar Knapp led with 15 points followed by Ivy Edwards (11) and Chloe Williams (10). In the semifinals a few hours later, the Hornets got by Pittsfield Pikeland 27-22 behind 15 points from M. Edwards, Ivy’s twin.

As seventh graders, Eureka edged Pikeland 25-22 in the title game on a trio of free throws by I. Edwards with no time left, as she was fouled on a three-point attempt.

“I do not know if nervous was the right word. Excitement would be,” said Bayer on the eve of the semi. “We knew they were going to be better and they knew we were going to be better.”

There might not be any objections if, during the season, the Hornets decided to move their home dates to the southwest. Eureka won all six games at Stieglitz Gymnasium by an average margin of almost 17 points.

“The trip to Hoopeston was tough,” said Bayer, whose squad made that near two-hour trek east to near the Indiana border on Pearl Harbor Day and knocked off Watseka 37-16. “We knew once we got through that, it would be much more comfortable.”

According to Bayer, the Hornets benefitted from a pro-Eureka crowd.

“I told the girls before we went out to warm up (against Hillsboro) take a sec and soak it all in,” he mentioned. “You do not get this opportunity very often when you have three-fourths of the gym rooting for you.”

The remainder of the 11-player roster included Rylee Dare, Addie Hatfield, Dalaney Marvin, Gaba Musselman, a second set of twins in Cheyanne and Kiley Post, and Bri Reinacher.

Notes: The 26 wins equaled the single season record this group achieved as seventh-graders. In Bayer’s first season, 2014, Eureka placed second. GH’s gym is named after their longtime former principal who also doubled as a high school roundball official.