Late offense doomed Eureka in a 10-7 defeat to El Paso-Gridley Monday in the Fieldcrest Regional at South Pointe Park.

In regular season competition, the Hornets lost 7-1 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase at Champion Fields in Normal. Host Henry dealt Eureka a 7-1 defeat Friday. Illinois Valley Central handed the Hornets a 13-5 setback Thursday in Chillicothe. Host Clinton tripped the Hornets by a 6-3 score on Wednesday.

Eureka/EP-G

The guests were on top 7-4 before the Titans erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead. Pava Carlson, Reagan Linder (two runs batted in), Hallie Rocke and Claire Stoner each had two hits for Eureka (5-22).

Addison Wherley (3-13) was the pitcher of record.

Eureka-GCMS

The Hornets were limited to three hits by Falcons’ starter Mallory Rosendahl. Two of those came from Linder and the other by Stoner. Grace Donovan dipped to 1-1 with the decision.

Eureka-Henry

Three runs in the bottom of the sixth pushed the hosts’ advantage to 6-1. Carlson contributed two of the six hits, while Wherley took the loss.

Eureka-IVC

An eight-spot in the lower half of the third guided the Grey Ghosts. Stoner (three) and Donovan (two) combined for five of the nine hits. Jessica Wettstein suffered the defeat.

The Hornets did outhit IVC nine to eight.

Eureka-Clinton

Two runs in the bottom of the fourth gave the Maroons a bit more of a cushion at 5-2. Linder provided four of the guests’ nine hits, while Wherley was the pitcher of record.