Eureka downs F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 on Sept. 20.
Elsewhere, the Hornets downed host Fisher 25-12, 25-21 Thursday night.
F-C/Eureka
Katie McCunn served eight points and also had 10 digs. Callie Schumacher registered seven kills.
Allison deFreese directed the Eureka (14-4, 6-1) offense to the tune of 25 assists.
Eureka-Fisher
Schumacher served up a match-best 16 points, while Ella Ausmus contributed nine kills.
deFreese ended up with 22 assists.
The Hornets entertained league leader Tri-Valley (16-1-1, 5-0) on Tuesday. Eureka welcomes El Paso-Gridley (18-2, 5-1) to town tonight for a 7 p.m. match. The Hornets are tied for second with Fieldcrest (18-1, 6-1).