Softball squad lauded for classroom work
Eureka College’s softball program has been recognized for academic success this past year as they were chosen for honors in a joint venture between Easton and National Fastpitch Coaches Association. As a team, EC recorded a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
In addition, six players were honored on an individual basis and included Bria Wessel (senior-to-be), Macey Whisker (senior), KayLee Hohlbach (junior), Rachel Dawson (sophomore), Claire Schaffner (sophomore) and Claire Wuethrich (sophomore).