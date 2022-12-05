 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women drop game to D-I foe

Eureka College played Western Illinois tough for one quarter Saturday afternoon before the hosts pulled away for an 86-54 win at Western Hall in Macomb. The Leathernecks held a 19-13 advantage after 10 minutes. Sydney Hannam’s 16 points led the Red Devils (2-5). Also in double figures were Savanah Moore (12), Abby Stotler (11) and Reece Putrich (10).

Shakaya Rogers (19) and Hannam (10) were the leading scorers for EC in a 71-48 loss to the University of Chicago on Wednesday at the Reagan Athletic Complex.

Men fall twice in the Show Me State

Eureka College came up on the short end of a pair of games at the Lopata Classic on the campus of Washington (Mo.) University in St, Louis. The Red Devils (1-8) took on the hosts on Friday night. They trailed 43-41 at halftime before Washington pulled away for an 87-70 win. Cody Baer scored a career-high 28 points, while Logan Dorethy added 12.

EC suffered a 75-71 setback on Saturday to Olivet (Mich.). Baer was again the leading scorer with 18 points. He was followed by Charlie McKinty (13) and Noah Persich (10).

