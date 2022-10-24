EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women’s soccer downs Blackburn

A pair of goals from Jenna Kinney led Eureka College to a 2-0 shutout of St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference host Blackburn on Oct. 12 in Carlinville. Kinney got the Red Devils (3-11, 2-10) on the board with an assist from Isabella Tolentino in the 53rd minute, Kinney again found the net in the 85th minute off a Daniela Gonzales’ feed for an insurance goal. Lizzie Brooksher made five saves in goal.

Men’s soccer trips up Fontbonne

A goal from Jake Edmondson with under five minutes left on Friday gave Eureka College a 3-2 win over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Fontbonne at McKinzie Field. A penalty kick from Daniel Jueliger in the 70th minute tied the game at two. The Red Devils’ first goal came in the 17th minute from Raphael Mungu off a double assist from Edmondson and Isaac Noriega.

EC (5-9-2, 3-7-2) trailed for a good chunk of an Oct. 12 league road tilt with Blackburn, but got on the board to forge a one-one tie. With just over 90 seconds left, Jacob Russow knotted it for the Red Devils off an assist from Khalili Alleyne.

Volleyball knocks off Blackburn

Eureka College overcame a two set to one deficit on Oct. 14 to defeat St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Blackburn 17-25, 25-19, 11-25, 25-19, 15-12 at Greenville. Alexis Charlton put down 12 kills for the Red Devils (8-17, 3-9), while Sara Hart had 23 assists. Regan Reed added 21 digs. Before that, EC lost 25-19, 25-19, 25-9 to the hosts. Madison Richards finished with a team-high seven kills. Hope McGinnes (11 assists) and Reed (10 digs) were other statistical leaders. The Red Devils toppled league host Principia by scores of 25-13, 25-22, 25-6 on Saturday. Charlton and Frannie Heckman each had 12 kills, while Hart recorded 11 assists. Reed chipped in with 15 digs. Brooklyn Shell (12 kills, 18 digs) along with Hart and McGinnes (11 assists each) were the stat leaders for EC in a 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 loss to league foe Webster on Oct. 12 at RAC.

The Red Devils suffered back-to-back home losses to Lake Forest (25-12, 25-22, 25-21) on Oct. 18 and 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 to Grinnell (Iowa) on Wednesday. Charlton (six kills), Hart (seven assists) and Reed (11 digs) were the leaders versus LF, while Heckman (eight kills), Hart (16 assists) and McGinnes (13 digs) led on Wednesday.

Football falls to league leaders

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference frontrunner Aurora rolled up 569 yards of total offense in a 73-12 win over Eureka College on Oct. 15 at McKinzie Field. The Spartans led 35-0 after the first quarter. Noah Berlett threw touchdown passes to Pierce Bradford (27 yards) and to Sebastian Hill (33 yards) in the second half for the Red Devils (2-6, 2-4) Aurora (6-1, 5-0) is coached by Don Beebe, who won Super Bowl XXXI as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, league foe Wisconsin Lutheran scored 28 unanswered points in the second half in a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils at McKinzie. EC led 21-14 at halftime. Lukas Tinkham tossed three TD passes, two to Bradford (six catches, 74 yards) and the other to Hill (six for 143). WL’s Justin Parbs rushed for four TDs and finished with 208 yards on 23 attempts.