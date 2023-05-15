Group lauded by the SLIAC

Six individuals from Eureka College have been bestowed recognition by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. In softball, juniors Bria Wessel and Macey Whisker along with sophomore KayLee Hohlbach and first-year Gada Bryant were picked to the third squad.

Representatives on the all-sportsmanship squad were junior Kloey Wheeler and sophomore Garrett Flaagan.

Baseball bounces the Griffins

Eureka College eliminated Fontbonne (Mo.) from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament by a 6-0 score May 9 at Shaw Park in Clayton. The Red Devils (13-26) got on the board with two runs in the top of the third inning and added three more in the fourth. All-tourney selection Nathan Garard (5-5) earned the win, as he went seven strong and permitted seven hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out four. Nick Rulevish supplied three hits, while Demetrius Schupp followed with two. Webster rolled to a 20-1 victory over EC in a Thursday afternoon semifinal at Car Shield Field in suburban O’Fallon. The Gorloks, who pounded out 24 hits, plated five runs in the lower half of the first and two more in the second. Austin Davis and Mike Dunne each had two hits, while Ryan Bredeson fell to 3-7 with the loss.

In an elimination game on Friday, the Red Devils lost 6-4 to Westminster at CSF. EC held a 2-0 lead before the Bluejays scored three in the bottom of the second for a 3-2 advantage. The Red Devils put two runners on and had the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the ninth, but could not cash in. Garard and Rulevish each had two hits as the former hit a solo homer in the eighth. Dunne saw his record dip to 4-6 with the defeat. Westminster’s Steven Diaz had a single, double, triple and home run to hit for the cycle.

After a 3-0 loss on Friday, Spalding (34-10) came back Saturday to knock off Webster twice to win to claim the automatic berth into the Division III national tourney. The scores were 8-1 and 4-3, respectively.

Tourney play does not last long for softball

Webster (Mo.) ousted Eureka College from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament with a 9-1 triumph May 9 at the St. Joseph’s Academy Field in the Gateway City. It was stopped in the sixth inning because of the eight-run rule. The Red Devils (10-29-1) plated one in the top of the third on Kloey Wheeler’s double to score all-tourney pick Gada Bryant to tie it before the Gorloks scored twice in the bottom half for a 3-1 lead. They added four in the fourth. Claire Wuethrich fell to 4-12 with the setback.

After a 10-0 run rule loss to force a second title game, Spalding bounced Fontbonne 9-1 before the eight-run rule went into effect in the fifth from the Louisville Slugger Complex on Peoria’s north side to advance to the Division III national tourney.