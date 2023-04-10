Softball sweeps Blackburn

One tight game and another that was close for a bit highlighted Eureka College’s Friday doubleheader with St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Blackburn in Carlinville. Two runs in the top of the sixth inning helped the Red Devils (5-14-1, 2-2) take the opener 3-2. Lexi Liptak and Macey Whisker each picked up two hits, Claire Wuethrich (2-5) fired a complete game three-hitter. In the nightcap, EC got five in the sixth for a 10-4 decision, as they pounded out 17 hits. Kloey Wheeler had the big blow in the sixth with a two-run single. One of three Bria Wessel hits was a solo home run. Whisker, Gada Bryant and KayLee Hohlbach each had two hits. Wheeler (2-1) tossed three and two-thirds of scoreless relief for the victory.

League foe Westminster (Mo.) took two from the Red Devils Saturday by scores of 5-2 and 4-1, respectively. Delaney Douglas provided two hits in the opener, while Wuethrich suffered the defeat. Hohlbach ended up two hits in the nightcap, as Mady Bultemeier dipped to 0-4 with the defeat.

Baseball loses three

Eureka College was swept a three-game St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series with Webster at Henry Sand Field. In Friday’s opener, the Gorloks prevailed 8-1, as they outhit the Red Devils (6-17, 4-8) 14 to four. Nick Rulevish and Cole Tanner collected two hits each. Ryan Bredeson fell to 2-5 with the decision. On Saturday, the scores were 13-2 and 12-0, respectively, as both were shortened to seven innings by the 10-run rule. In game one, David Hidden picked up three hits, highlighted by a two-run big fly in the bottom of the fifth. Tanner and Karter Hostetler added two hits apiece, while Nathan Garard dropped to 2-4 with the defeat.

In the nightcap, the game was scoreless until the Gorloks struck for four in the sixth and tacked on eight in the seventh. Mike Dunne’s record dropped to 2-4 with the setback.