Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka falls in HOIC opener

Eureka dropped a 5-2 contest to Heyworth in Heart of Illinois Conference competition Monday at Centennial Park.

Munson soars to new heights

Munson soars to new heights

Laurel Munson of Eureka set a program standard in the long jump during Friday’s Illinois Prep Top Times Meet held the Shirk Center on the Illi…

Hornets impressive in league opener

Eureka needed only five innings to take care of Heart of Illinois Conference host Heyworth Monday, as the guests prevailed 12-0 at Centennial …