Men prevail in OT again

For the second consecutive St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest, Eureka College was sent into overtime and came out on top once again. The Red Devils (11-15, 9-5) bumped Principia 78-72 on Feb. 14 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. A bucket by Austyn Ellison (15 points) 90 seconds into the extra five-minute session put the hosts on top to stay at 69-67. Cody Baer’s 16 points paced the winners. Also in double figures were Logan Dorethy (14), Peewee Brown (13) and Charlie McKinty (10).

EC made it six wins in a row after a 76-68 triumph over Spalding (Ky.) on Saturday at Derek Smith Gymnasium in Louisville. The guests held a 31-19 advantage at intermission. Brown’s 20 points were at team-best. He was followed by Baer (18), Ellison (16), Dorethy (11) and Noah Persich (11).

Women down Principia

Six players finished in double figures to power Eureka College past St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Principia 84-66 on Feb. 14 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils (8-18, 5-9) opened up a 45-29 lead at halftime. Shakaya Rogers had 15 points followed by Savanah Moore (12), Abby Stotler (12), Madison Jernigan (11), Reece Putrich (11) and Sydney Hannam (10).

EC downed Spalding (Ky.) 75-52 Saturday afternoon at Derek Smith Gym in Louisville. Hannam led the way with 27 points, while Rogers added 15.