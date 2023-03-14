Baseball falls to Wisconsin foe

While they did avert a shutout, Eureka College was on the wrong end of a 9-1 score to Ripon (Wis.) at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. Chase Ulrich’s double brought in the lone run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Rico Garcia suffered the loss for the Red Devils (2-5).

Ohio Wesleyan won all three games of a weekend series from EC. On Saturday, OW got four in the top of the seventh for a 9-5 victory. Austin Davis drove in the tying run with a groundout in the bottom of the fifth. EC was limited to just three hits. Dominica Tenayuca was tagged with the loss in relief. On Sunday, the Bishops captured a doubleheader by scores of 3-1 and 4-0, respectively. Nick Rulevish drove in the lone run in the opener with a single in the top of the third. Mike Dunne dipped to 1-1 with the loss. Cole Tanner provided two of the six hits in the nightcap. Ryan Bredeson fell to 0-2 with the decision.

Softball swept in twinbill

Eureka College dropped both ends of a season-opening Sunday doubleheader to the University of St. Thomas (Texas) at Houston’s West University Softball Association diamond by scores of 8-1 and 9-0, respectively. In game one, Gada Bryant’s infield single in the top of the third inning was the lone offense for the Red Devils. The hosts plated five in the lower half of the fourth to break open a 2-1 contest. Tatum Trotter suffered the loss.

Macy Whisker’s single to right field to lead off the nightcap was EC’s lone hit. The game was stopped in the fifth by the eight-run rule. Claire Wuethrich was the pitcher of record.