Softball posts first victory

Eureka College collected win number one in the opening game of a Wednesday doubleheader with the University of Austin (Texas) at Old Settlers Park in Sherman. They prevailed by a score of 5-2. Kaylee Hohlbach’s second single of the game in the top of the sixth inning plated two and put the Red Devils (1-6) on top to stay at 4-2. Bria Wessel also had two hits. Tatum Trotter (1-2) scattered 10 hits, but went all seven for the win. The host Pirates captured the nightcap 15-5, which was called in the in the fifth by the eight-run rule. Christine Mepham, Ashlyn Voyles and Kloey Wheeler each had two hits. Mady Bultemeier was charged with the loss.

Southwestern College swept a March 14 twinbill by scores of 7-4 and 6-1, respectively, at Taylor-Sanders Field in Georgetown. The Pirates got two in the bottom of fourth to break a four-all tie in the opener. Gada Bryant picked up four of the guests’ 13 hits, while Macey Whisker followed with three. Trotter suffered the defeat. Bryant’s run-scoring single in the fifth accounted for the offense in game two. Kloe Norris was the pitcher of record. Rain was the big winner on Thursday, as EC fell 9-7 to the University of Dallas in suburban Irving, as it was stopped in the sixth. The Red Devils trailed 8-0, but got within a run after three and a half. Voyles and Carmen Howard evenly split four hits, while Hohlbach suffered the loss in the circle. Game two of the doubleheader was cancelled.

Baseball posts first league win

Eureka College collected 16 hits in a 7-4 victory over Fontbonne (Mo.) in game one of a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference twinbill Monday afternoon at Shaw Park in suburban Clayton. The Red Devils (3-10, 1-2) scored one in the top of the seventh inning and two in the eighth to bump their lead to 7-3. Chase Ulrich picked up three hits and drove in three, while Garrett Flaagan, Nick Rulevish and Cole Tanner had two hits apiece. Ryan Bredeson (1-3) tossed a complete game win. The Griffins grabbed the nightcap 14-2, which was halted in the seventh by the 10-run rule. Braden Cox connected on a two-run homer in the fifth. Mike Dunne dipped to 1-2 with the loss.

On Sunday afternoon, the Griffins defeated EC 5-2. The guests got both of their runs in the top of the eighth. Rulevish picked up two of the six hits. Fontbonne starter Gavin Kinworthy threw seven shutout frames on the mound, permitted just three hits, issued no walks and struck out 15. Nathan Gerard dipped to 1-2 with the decision. Back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the ninth gave Alfred State (N.Y.) a 6-4 triumph over the Red Devils on March 14 at USA Stadium in Millington, Tenn. Rulevish had two of the four hits. Garard took the loss. In other games at Millington, EC fell 9-1 to Sewanee (Tenn.) on Wednesday afternoon. Brandt King collected two hits, while one of Tanner’s two safeties was a double that plated a run in the third. Bredeson took the decision.

Alfred St. handed the Red Devils a 7-2 setback on Thursday, as they got three in the lower half of the fifth to break a two-two tie. Tanner and Hayden McKenna each two hits, while Rico Garcia fell to 0-2 with the loss.