EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Grapplers post road win

Eureka College defeated Aurora 32-17 on Thursday at Thornton Gymnasium. Jake Jozwiak (125 pounds) and Gaige Owens (133) each won via pinfall, while Nathan Berta (149), Dominic Tenayuca (157) and Andrew Sims (165) were victorious via decision. The Red Devils moved their dual record to 2-0,

On the women’s side, only three matches were held and the hosts captured two and won 23-15. EC’s McKenzie Cook picked up a victory by way of injury default.

Men snap long slide

An eight-game losing streak went by the boards for Eureka College on Monday, but it was far from easy. The Red Devils (2-9) squandered a double-digit lead and rallied from a 10-point deficit to turn back Monmouth 78-77 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Two free throws from Peewee Brown gave the hosts a lasting advantage at 74-73 with 37 seconds left. EC led 33-16 late in the first half. Cody Baer’s 16 points were a team-high. He was followed by Austyn Elliott (15), Noah Persich (14) and Logan Dorethy (10).

Three players scored in double figures in a 79-50 defeat to Division I Western Illinois Friday night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline. Persich netted 18 points followed by Baer (14) and Brown (12).

Women fall to the Spartans

Aurora gradually pulled away from Eureka College Wednesday afternoon in a 98-63 win at Thornton Gym. The Spartans were on top l8-13 after the initial 10 minutes. Abby Stotler paced the Red Devils (2-8) with 16 points, while Sydney Hannam (15) and Savanah Moore (12) also finished in double figures.

EC’s losing streak reached five in a row after a 74-66 setback to Knox Friday afternoon at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils trailed by as many as 16, but crept within 63-61 in the fourth quarter. Hannam had a game-high 23 points. She was followed by Madison Jernigan (14) and Stotler (13).