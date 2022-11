Women’s hoops fall in OT

A big fourth quarter forced overtime, but Eureka College ultimately lost 59-54 to Monmouth in the home opener Wednesday night at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils outscored the Scots 21-7 over the last 10 minutes to force extra play tied at 47. Shakaya Rogers led EC with 17 points. She was joined in double figures by Sydney Hannam with 15.