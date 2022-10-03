EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Football climbs over .500 in league

Eureka College improved to 2-1 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference after a 27-13 win at Concordia-Chicago on Saturday. The Red Devils (2-3) finished with 316 yards of total offense and recorded four quarterback sacks. Pierce Bradford (five catches, 124 yards) hauled in an 18-yard pass from Noah Berlett to paydirt to get the guests on the board in the first quarter. Ben Bernabei (10 rushes, 78 yards), Angel Garcia and Lukas Tinkham each ran in a TD.

Sebastian Hall added eight receptions for 95 yards.

Volleyball goes zero for four

Millikin University’s Griswold Center in Decatur hosted an invitational on Saturday. Eureka College (5-11) faced two Iowa teams and lost both. Central prevailed in four sets by scores of 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23. Brooklyn Shell had 11 kills, while Regan Reed added 14 digs. Simpson posted a 25-9, 25-21, 25-16 triumph. Shell tallied eight kills, while Sara Hart had 15 assists. Reed chipped in with 11 digs.

EC dropped consecutive St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches this past week. Host Webster handed the Red Devils a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 setback. Shell had team-highs in digs (22) and kills (eight), while McGinnes had 20 assists. Greenville swept EC on Wednesday by scores of 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Frannie Heckman recorded seven kills, while McGinnes handed out 16 assists. Reed chipped in with 17 digs. The Red Devils are now 0-5 in the SLIAC.

Men’s soccer loses on the road

A goal from Khalili Alleyne in the 82nd minute averted a shutout for Eureka College in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference host Fontbonne on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat dropped the Red Devils to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the league.