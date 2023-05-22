Scragg to lead soccer squad

Reece Scragg was hired as the sixth coach in Eureka College women’s soccer history on Wednesday. He arrives after a three-year stint as an assistant for both programs at Olivet (Mich.). Scragg, a native of Wolverhampton, England, has coached almost half of his 34 years. That includes five seasons on the high school level at La Center, Wash., as well as three with a club team based in Vancouver, also in Washington State.