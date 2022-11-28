EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Runners lauded by SLIAC

Five members of the Eureka College cross country program have received honors by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Sophomore Karissa Heffernan was picked to the first team, while junior Anthony Delira and first-year Rachel Fisher appeared on the second squad.

The Red Devils’ representatives on the sportsmanship team included freshman Jose Amador and Sarah Kimbro.

Footballers pick up NAAC honors

Six Eureka College players have been lauded by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Sophomore wide receiver Sophomore Sebastian Hill was chosen to the first team, while Ben Bernabei (running back), Brendan Durr (linebacker) and junior Hugo Garza (offensive line) made the second squad.

Pierce Bradford (receiver) and Donovan Hathaway (defensive line) were both honorable mention.

Women’s hoops put first game in the win column

Four players reached double figures for Eureka College in a 90-72 triumph over Beloit (Wis.) on Nov. 18 at the Flood Arena. Sydney Hannam led the Red Devils (2-3) with a career-high 26 points. She was followed by Savanah Moore (16), Josie Ness (12) and Shakaya Rogers (10). EC led 19-11 after the first quarter and held the advantage the rest of the way. The Red Devils lost 87-55 to Illinois Wesleyan on Nov. 22 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. EC led 10-8 after the opening period before the guests took control. Hannam (15) and Abby Stotler (11) scored in double figures.

EC blew out Kalamazoo (Mich.) 80-34 Sunday afternoon at the RAC. Rogers led with 14 points followed by Marissa Murphy (12), Ness (11) and Hannam (10).

Men’s basketball caught in a valley

A pair of losses over the holiday weekend extended the Eureka College losing skid to five games. In the St. Francis Thanksgiving Classic at the Pat Sullivan Center in Joliet, the Red Devils (1-6) fell 91-90 in overtime to Chicago-based East-West University Saturday night. E-W tied it at 79 with a field goal right before the regulation buzzer. A Cody Baer hoop put EC tied it at 90 with 17 seconds left in OT. E-W’s De’Quaniis Jackson sank one of two free throws for a 91-90 score with just two seconds to go. A potential game-winning three-pointer by Ben Carter missed. Logan Dorethy led the Red Devils with 25 points. Also in double figures were Baer (19), Noah Persich (15), Austyn Ellison (13) and Carter (10). Baer (17) and Ellison (10) led the way in a 94-60 setback to the hosts on Sunday.

The Red Devils let a 51-41 second half slip away in a 79-76 loss to Rockford on Nov. 19 at the Seaver Center. The hosts took a lasting 77-76 with 13 seconds left. EC had a chance to tie, but Ellison misfired on a three attempt. Persich paced the guests with 15 points, while Baer and Andrew Gonzalez each tallied 11. Millikin tipped EC 60-58 on Nov. 17 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. A bucket from Persich cut the Big Blue lead to 59-58 with just one point one second left. The hosts immediately fouled and Noah Livingston made one of two foul shots. Ellison paced all scorers with 22 points, while Dorethy followed with 14.