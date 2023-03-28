Baseball brooms Principia

Eureka College took all three games of a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series with Principia at Henry Sand Field. In Friday’s opener, the Red Devils (6-10, 4-2) doubled up the guests 4-2. The contest went just one hour and 55 minutes. EC got two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to grab a lasting 3-1 lead. Nathan Garard (2-2) tossed a complete game six-hitter, as 95 of his 130 pitches went for strikes. The right-hander did not issue a walk and struck out 14. Mike Dunne, Brandt King and Cole Tanner each had two hits.

On Sunday, the Red Devils’ bats went to work in a twinbill sweep by scores of 18-0 and 19-4, respectively. Both were shortened to seven by the 10-run rule. The hosts collected a total of 37 hits on the day. In the opener, they got four in the first and two more in the second. Braden Cox had three hits and drove in four runs, while Nick Rulevish also had three safeties. Winning pitcher Dunne (2-2) helped his cause with a two-run homer in the fourth. On the mound, he scattered six hits, walked two and fanned 15 over seven. A six-run second highlighted the nightcap, which saw Rulevish go deep in the frame with two aboard. He finished with five runs batted in. Karter Hostetler also had three hits, while Tanner added two. Ryan Bredeson (2-3) was the winning pitcher.

Softball has rough time in the Hoosier State

Eureka College lost a pair of doubleheaders this past week. On Monday, the Red Devils (1-10) went down at the hands of Rose-Hulman by scores of 13-2 and 8-7, respectively, in Terre Haute. The opener was called in the fifth inning because of the eight-run rule. The hosts plated 10 runs in the bottom of the first. Delaney Douglas had two of the six hits, while Claire Wuethrich dipped to 0-3 with the verdict. In the nightcap, EC got three in the top of the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, but Phoebe Worstell connected on a two-run homer in the bottom half for the walk-off. Worstell won both games for R-H. Ashlyn Voyles connected on a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the guests the lead. KayLee Hohlbach and Bria Wessel each had two hits. Mady Bultemeier saw her record go to 0-3.

Host Franklin grabbed two from EC on Sunday at Behrens Field by scores of 4-1 and 11-0, respectively. The nightcap was halted in the fifth by the eight-run rule. Douglas and Lexi Liptak each had two hits in the opener. Wuethrich was saddled with the decision. Carmen Howard provided two of the five hits in game two, which saw Bultemeier take the loss.