Baseball takes series from the Beavers

Eureka College swept all three games with Blackburn this past weekend in St, Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition in Carlinville. The Red Devils (9-22, 7-11) needed 10 innings to take Saturday’s single contest 5-2. Braden Cox’s two-run double in the top of the 10th put EC on top to stay. Cole Tanner provided three hits, while David Hidden and Nick Rulevish followed with two apiece. The Red Devils ended with 15 hits in all. Nathan Garard (3-5) fired all 10 frames on the mound and yielded an earned run on eight hits to collect the win. He did not allow a walk and struck out 10. Sunday’s scores were 11-2 and 8-3, respectively. In the opener, a three-run sixth put EC on top at 5-2, as a Tanner single knotted it at two. The guests amassed 16 hits that saw Chase Ulrich lead with four followed by Cox, Garard and Rulevish with two apiece. Mike Dunne moved to 3-5 with the victory, as he went nine and scattered just three hits, no walks and fanned 10. Rulevish (three), Ulrich (two) and Karter Hostetler (two) combined for seven hits in the nightcap. Ryan Bredeson went all nine and gave up 10 hits to go with eight punchouts for the victory.

Illinois Wesleyan upended EC by a score of 11-1 Wednesday evening at Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington. It was called in the seventh because of the 10-run rule. Austin Davis had two of the guests’ seven hits and drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Tate Stone dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

Softball grabs opener of two

Eureka College hosted Monmouth in an April 18 doubleheader from Karen Sweitzer Field. In game one, the Red Devils (8-22-1) recorded a 2-1 walk-off win in eight innings. Delaney Douglas had her second hit, a single, with no outs in the eight, for the sealer. Lexi Liptak also had two hits, while Claire Wuethrich (3-8) went all eight in the circle for the decision. The Scots took the nightcap 7-1, as they got five in the seventh. Kylie Shaffer provided two of the four hits. Mady Bultemeier dropped to 0-8 with the loss.

Webster took a Sunday twinbill from the Red Devils in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play at St. Joseph’s Academy Field. The opener was by an 8-0 score and called in the fifth by the eight-run rule. Liptak was responsible for two of the four hits, while Wuethrich suffered the defeat. The nightcap ended up 9-2, as EC (2-8 in the league) scored twice in the top of the third to cut a margin to 3-2. Macey Whisker had two of the six hits, while Bultemeier was the pitcher of record.