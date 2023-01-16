EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women rout SLIAC hosts

Eureka College exceeded the century barrier in a 104-59 drubbing of St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Blackburn on Wednesday at Dawes Gymnasium in Carlinville. Sydney Hannam scorched the nets to the tune of a personal-best 43 points. Jurnee Flournoy (20) and Shakaya Rogers (14) added to the cause for the Red Devils (5-11, 2-2).

EC got by Spalding 81-73 Saturday afternoon at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The game saw 18 ties and 18 lead changes. The hosts took a lasting lead at 61-60 with just over nine minutes left. Hannam (29) and Rogers (23) combined for 52 points, while Madison Jernigan chipped in with 13.

Men stave off Blackburn

Three players scored in double figures for Eureka College in a 77-69 win over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Blackburn Wednesday night at Dawes Gymnasium in Carlinville. The Red Devils (5-11, 3-1) were on top 37-29 at intermission. Charlie McKinty finished with a team-high 18 points. He was followed by Cody Baer (14) and Noah Persich (14).

On Saturday, Spalding led by as many as 26, but had to hold off the Red Devils 81-78 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Peewee Brown, who scored 24 points off the bench, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the waning seconds. Austyn Ellison had 22 points, while McKinty added 14.