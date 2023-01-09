EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Men prevail in league debut

Eureka College outpointed Greenville 103-92 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener Wednesday evening at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils (4-10) built a 52-40 lead at halftime. Logan Dorethy had a career-high with 32 points. He was followed by Austyn Ellison (23) and Peewee Brown (22). The Red Devils tripped league guest Westminster 96-92 Saturday in Fulton, Mo. EC (4-10) led by as many as 15 at 80-65 before the Bluejays closed to 94-92 with 18 seconds left. Ellison, who scored 12 points, drained a pair of free throws, to up the lead to four at 96-92. Cody Baer led everyone with 27 points. Dorethy had 14 followed by Brown with 13.

A 19-4 spurt over the last eight minutes and 27 seconds helped Maryville (Mo.) to an 82-67 triumph over the Red Devils on Dec. 31 at the Simon Athletic Center in St, Louis. Austyn Ellison was one of five players to score in double figures with 17 points. He was followed by Charlie McKinty (13), Baer (10), Brown (10) and Dorethy (10).

Grapplers win twice

Eureka College knocked off a pair of opponents as part of the Augustana College Duals event Saturday at the Roy S. Carver Arena in Rock Island. The Red Devils (4-1) defeated Division II Quincy 20-18 and Westminster 42-9. Jake Jozwiak recorded a pinfall win at 125 pounds against Quincy, while Gaige Owens (133), Bradden Davis (141), Philip Sims (149), Julian Solis (157) and Jackson Creasy (197) were other winners. Jozwiak (125), Nathan Berta (141), Dominic Tenayuca (149) and Thomas Culp (184) were pinfall winners against the Bluejays. EC lost 30-21 to the host Vikings.

The women (1-6) received a forfeit win by Gada Bryant (109) in a 27-6 setback to the hosts.

Women stay winless in league play

Eureka College dropped to 0-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after a 72-69 loss to Westminster Saturday afternoon in Fulton, Mo. Two Sydney Hannam free throws tied it at 68 with 46 seconds to go. The hosts grabbed the lead back with two charity stripes by Annette Ramirez with 30 ticks left. Hannam, who had a career-high 28 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer. Shakaya Rogers added 13 points for EC. The Red Devils fell 81-77 to Greenville in the league opener Wednesday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The hosts led 17-14 after the first stanza. Hannam paced the Red Devils with 22 points followed by Abby Stotler (19), Madison Jernigan (12) and Reece Putrich (10).

EC lost 77-74 to Illinois College on Dec, 31 at the RAC. A pair of Hannam free throw made gave the hosts a 74-73 lead with 25.6 seconds left. The guests grabbed the lead back at 12.4 before Anna McKee drained two at the charity stripe for the final margin. Hannam finished with a game-high 29 points followed by Stotler (16) and Jernigan (12).