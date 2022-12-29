 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women’s hoops snap slide

A five-game losing streak ended for Eureka College after a 78-68 victory over Franklin (Ind.) Wednesday afternoon at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils led by as many as 16 at 54-38. The guests got as closer as five at 56-51 less than three minutes into the final quarter. Sydney Hannam finished with a game-high 21 points. She was joined in double figures by Abby Stotler (16), Savanah Moore (14) and Shakaya Rogers (14).

The triumph upped EC’s seasonal record to 3-8.

