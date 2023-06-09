Durley picked for OC post

Sam Durley has been elevated from strength and wellness coach to offensive coordinator for the Eureka College football program, which goes into effective July 1. He had served in strength and wellness for the past four seasons, Durley has been a part-time assistant coach with the Red Devils since 2013.

He was a quarterback on the prep level with the Eureka/Roanoke-Benson co-op and a four-year starter at EC. Durley holds Red Devils’ program records in career passing completions (571), attempts (1,141), yards (8,162) and touchdowns (61). He threw for the most yards ever in a single collegiate game with 736 in the ’12 season opener against Knox.

Group recognized for classroom excellence

A total of 10 Eureka College student-athletes have been selected to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all-academic team for the spring term. To be eligible, an individual must maintain a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, be a sophomore or older in class standing and enrolled at the current institution for one full year. Honorees appear by sport and academic year completed unless he/she is a graduate:

Baseball

Austin Davis, Nathan Garard, Demetrius Schupp and Nick Rulevish (sophomore)

Softball

Bria Wessel (junior)

Track

Khalil Alleyne (junior), Sarah Kimbro (junior), Odessa Grove (sophomore), Karissa Heffernan (sophomore) and Hayden Skaggs (sophomore)