Hornets claim outright HOIC title

A combination of victory for Eureka and defeat for Lexington resulted in the Hornets all alone atop the Heart of Illinois Conference standings…

Knights wallop Fisher

Fieldcrest wrapped up Heart of Illinois Conference play with a 9-3 record after a 69-31 victory over guest Fisher on Friday. Landon Modro toss…

Wierenga comes up empty

Landon Wierenga of Eureka dropped both of his matches in the 220-pound division of the one A state wrestling finals held this past week at the…

Locals claim regional plaques

Eureka and Fieldcrest each won a regional championship. The Knights got the better of Seneca 36-25 in the title game Thursday at Wilmington, w…