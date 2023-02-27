Six lauded by the SLIAC

Several Eureka College players have been recognized by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Six-foot-10 junior Cody Baer was selected Player of the Year as well as named to the first team. Another first squad honoree was Sydney Hannam. Sophomore Peewee Brown was chosen to the all-defensive team and the second squad, while Austyn Ellison appeared on the third team.

Junior Noah Persich and first-year Frannie Heckman represented the Red Devils on the all-sportsmanship squad.

Men rout the Panthers

Eureka College jumped out to a 49-20 halftime lead Wednesday night on their way to an 89-71 victory over Greenville in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Peewee Brown’s 26 points paced the Red Devils (12-16). He was followed by Cody Baer (20), Logan Dorethy (19) and Noah Persich (12). A seven-game win streak ended Friday for EC in a 57-54 loss to Fontbonne at Grant Gymnasium on the Webster campus in the Gateway City. A layup from Persich put the Red Devils on top at 54-53 with 23 seconds to go. The Griffins received a pair of foul shots by Brent Wagner to take a 55-54 advantage with 15 ticks left. After an EC turnover, Elijah Rice converted two free throws with just seven tenths of a second left for the final margin. Austyn Ellison’s 15 points guided the Red Devils. Persich (11) and Dorethy (10) also scored in double digits.

Fontbonne knocked off the host Gorloks 55-49 in Saturday’s final to grab the automatic bid into the Division III tourney.

Women drop tourney tilt

Westminster eliminated Eureka College from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament with a 73-60 win on Feb. 21 in Fulton, Mo. The hosts led the Red Devils (8-19) 55-50 at the conclusion of the third period. Abby Stotler finished with a game-high 18 points. She was the only EC player to reach double figures.

In Saturday’s championship tilt, host Webster tipped Westminster 87-84 at Grant Gymnasium in St. Louis to earn an automatic berth into the Division III tourney.