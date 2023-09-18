Football prevails in the late going

Two touchdowns in the last five and a half minutes lifted Eureka College to a 35-28 win over Rockford in the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference opener Saturday at McKinzie Field. EC (3-0) saw a 21-0 dissolve, but it at 28 after a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kaeden Frazier to Sebastian Hill and the point after kick by Steven Bartkus. With 41 seconds left, Ben Bernabei found the end zone for the third time, this from three yards out. Bartkus added the kick for a 35-28 score. Bernabei finished with 161 yards on 21 carries. Jack Butler added four receptions for 131 yards.

The teams combined for 1,048 yards of total offense that saw Rockford with 569 and the Red Devils at 479.

Women’s soccer finds net, but loses

Eureka College broke off the seasonal snide on Sunday, but fell 3-1 to Mt. Mary (Wis.) at McKinzie Field. Ashley Wilcox gave the Red Devils (0-4) the lead three and 16 seconds into the match. The guests tied it and took the lead in the 58th minute.

Volleyball drops road opener

Dominican handed Eureka College a 25-15, 26-24, 25-10 defeat on Sept. 12 in River Forest. Payton Florine had a team-best eight kills. Sara Hart (nine assists) and Brooklyn Shell (nine digs) were other statistical leaders for the Red Devils (0-2).