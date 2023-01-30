EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Miscues plague women

Thirty-two turnovers hurt Eureka College in a 79-58 loss to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Greenville Saturday afternoon at H.J. Long Gymnasium. Sydney Hannam had a team-high 16 points, while Madison Jernigan added 11 for the Red Devils (5-15, 2-6).

Host Principia outscored EC 21 to eight in the third period on their way to a 75-57 win on Jan. 24 at Hay Field House in Elsah. Hannam’s 12 points led the Red Devils, while Savanah Moore and Abby Stotler added 11 apiece.

Men fall to the Panthers

Despite a huge game from Cody Baer, Eureka College lost a 124-116 shootout to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference host Greenville on Saturday at H.J. Long Gymnasium. The 6-foot-10 Baer had career-highs with 43 points and 23 rebounds. Logan Dorethy contributed 21 points followed by Peewee Brown (19) and Austyn Ellison (18) for the Red Devils (5-14, 3-5). The hosts, who made 21 three-pointers, enjoyed a 72 to 13 edge in bench points.

Principia got by EC 82-76 Jan. 24 at Hay Field House in Elsah. Brown paced the guests with 19 points, while Baer (16) and Noah Persich (12) also scored in double figures.