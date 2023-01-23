EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Grapplers pick up two victories

Eureka College bettered Carthage (Wis.) and Fontbonne in a Sunday triangular at the Reagan Athletic Complex. In the 31-15 triumph over Carthage, Nathan Berta, Robert Castellano, Thomas Culp, Gaige Owens, Andrew Sims and Dominic Tenayuca were winners.

Against Fontbonne, Culp, Owens, Sims and Tenayuca were victorious, as the Red Devils (6-1) prevailed 33-18.

Women drop SLIAC road game

The second quarter propelled Fontbonne to a 90-68 triumph over Eureka in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon at Mabee Gymnasium in the Gateway City. The Griffins posted 28 points in the second and headed the break on top at 47-35. Sydney Hannam was one of four EC (5-13, 2-4) starters in double figures with 20 points. She was followed by Shakaya Rogers (16), Madison Jernigan (15) and Abby Stotler (13).

Webster outscored EC 23 to seven in the second period on their way to an 83-61 victory Wednesday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Hannam paced the Red Devils with 22 points, while Rogers and Stotler added 14 apiece.

Men lose to Fontbonne

Despite a combined 39 points from Cody Baer and Austyn Ellison, Eureka College came out on the short end of a 79-69 score on Saturday to St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Fontbonne at Mabee Gymnasium. Baer finished with 21 points, while Ellison added 18 for the Red Devils (5-13, 3-3).

EC put three players into double figures in a 67-59 loss to Webster Wednesday night at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Charlie McKinty led with 16 points followed by Peewee Brown (11) and Logan Dorethy (10).