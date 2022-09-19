EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Volleyball wins in five

Five sets were needed for Eureka College to knock off host Beloit (Wis.) on Sept. 13 at Flood Arena. The scores were 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10. Brooklyn Shell pounded down 15 kills, while Alexis Charlton added 10. Hope McGinnes dished out 19 assists.

Regan Reed added 17 digs for the Red Devils, who improved their record to 5-3.

Soccer teams take SLIAC openers

Blackburn made the trek to McKinzie Field for a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader on Sept. 13 with Eureka College. The women shutout the guests 3-0, as goalie Lizzie Brooksher recorded seven saves. Ellie Livengood had a goal and an assist, while Jenna Kinney and Isabella Torentino each registered a goal for the Red Devils (2-1).

Jake Edmondson’s goal in the 83rd minute off a feed from Daniel Jueliger assist was the difference for EC (3-2) in a 3-2 decision. Khalili Alleyene had the other two tallies for the winners.

Football opens league play on the right side

One ballcarrier rushed for over 100 yards and another nearly got there for Eureka College on Saturday in a 31-14 win over Rockford in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference opener at McKinzie Field. Peyton Doughty amassed 111 yards on 20 carries, while Angel Garcia had 99 also on 20 attempts. An 11-yard touchdown by Garcia and the point after from Steven Bartkus gave the Red Devils (1-2) a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter.

Doughty’s TD came from 40 yards out in the fourth and Bartkus’ kick made it 31-14. Pierce Bradford had six catches for 96 yards, 30 of those on a TD pass from Noah Bertlett for the game’s first score.