EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Women runners place second

Eureka College took runner-up to Greenville at Saturday’s St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Meet held at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. Karissa Heffernan took third overall followed by Rachel Fisher (10th), Sarah Kimbro (16th), Riley Reuter (19th) and Jaden Randall (20th). The Red Devils finished with 68 points, which trailed the Panthers (24).

Greenville also won the men’s portion. Anthony Delira (ninth) and Bailey Webster (10th) were the top two finishers for EC.

Men’s soccer grabs final spot in league tourney

Despite the fact they played Principia to a scoreless tie Friday afternoon at McKinzie Field, Eureka College (5-10-3, 3-8-3) was awarded the six and last position in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Each squad had five shots on goal, which saw Red Devils’ goalie Brayton Strawkas stop each attempt.

EC traveled to Principia Tuesday night in a tourney contest.

Football unable to climb out of early hole

Eureka College trailed 20-0 in the first half on Saturday afternoon and lost 26-17 to Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference rival Lakeland at Taylor Field in Plymouth, Wis. The Red Devils (2-7, 2-5) closed the deficit to 20-17 15 seconds into the final quarter on a nine-yard fumble recovery and score from Jack Arnett. Steven Bartkus tacked on the point after.

The Red Devils had the ball near midfield when Lukas Tinkham threw his third interception of the game, which Jayson Wilder returned 54 yards for a pick six with 17 seconds to go.

EC’s Ben Bernabei piled up 125 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, while Sebastian Hill had four receptions for 97 yards.

Volleyball ends on a sour note

Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Fontbonne swept Eureka College on Friday night by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 25-12 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Alexis Charlton and Brooklyn Shell each had six kills for the Red Devils (8-19, 3-11). Sara Hart added 10 assists and 13 digs.

Host Blackburn defeated EC 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 27-25 on Oct. 25 in Carlinville. Shell had 11 kills and 15 digs, while Hope McGinnes contributed 19 assists. Regan Reed also finished with 15 digs.