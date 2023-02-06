Trio victorious on the mats

Three Eureka College wrestlers won respective weight classes at Saturday’s University of Dubuque (Iowa) Open at the Stoltz Sports Center. Jake Jozwiak (125), Gaige Owens (133) and Andrew Sims (166) each took first place.

Cornell (Iowa) rounded out the field at the event.

Men post home win

Four starters scored in double figures for Eureka College in an 85-69 triumph over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent Blackburn Wednesday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The Red Devils (7-15, 5-5) trailed 39-38 at halftime. Cody Baer led with 26 points followed by Peewee Brown (22), Austyn Ellison (14) and Noah Persich (14).

EC led 45-36 at halftime Saturday on their way to an 85-69 win over Westminster at the RAC. Baer had a game-high 24 points, while Brown (19), Ellison (14) and Persich (10) also ended up in double figures.

Women blast Blackburn

Eureka College jumped out to a 22-9 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter on their way to an 81-46 victory over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Blackburn Wednesday night at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Reece Putrich led a balanced attack with 15 points for the Red Devils (6-16, 3-7). Sydney Hannam, Jurnee Flournoy and Abby Stotler all had 12 points apiece.

League foe Westminster handed EC a 68-61 loss Saturday at the RAC. Hannam finished with a game-high 20 points followed by Putrich (13) and Shakaya Rogers (12).