Eight honored for academics

Several Eureka College student-athletes have been lauded for excellence in the classroom as it relates to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s all-academic team for the fall term. This appears by sport (all are seniors unless otherwise indicated):

Basketball: Blake Castonguay, Austyn Ellison, Sydney Hannam and Jodie Ness (sophomore)

Cross country: Odessa Grove (sophomore), Karissa Heffernan (sophomore), Sarah Kimbro and Hayden Skaggs (sophomore)

To be eligible, an individual must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, a sophomore in class standing and be enrolled at the current institution for two semesters.

Baseball almost flawless in debut

Wednesday’s season opener could not have gone any better for Eureka College. The Red Devils blanked Knox 12-0 at Henry Sand Field, as the game was stopped in the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule. Three pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout. Nathan Gerard started and went three, highlighted by five strikeouts. Mike Dunne fired three hitless that included seven punchouts. Ryan Bredeson finished up, as he fanned two, in the seventh. Dunne, whose uncle and namesake pitched in the big leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, was credited with the win. Nick Rulevish and Chase Ulrich each had two hits, while Austin Davis connected on a two-run homer to left center field in the bottom of the fourth.

The Red Devils split Sunday games at the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville. EC lost 10-4 to Central (Iowa), who scored four in the bottom of the fourth to erase a 2-1 deficit. Dunne started and went four, as he allowed a run on two hits, walked three and struck out 11. Bredeson was charged with the loss in relief. Ulrich hit a solo homer in the ninth. The Red Devils rebounded to knock off Olivet (Mich.) 3-1 behind quality pitching from Gerard (six innings, four hits, one run, seven strikeouts) and Parker Brodine (three frames, five punchouts). Gerard got the win, while Brodine earned the save. Braden Cox’s two-run big fly in the sixth put EC on top to stay. Cole Tanner drove in an insurance tally with a double in the top of the ninth. Dunne had two of the seven hits.