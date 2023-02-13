Three grapplers have arms raised

Eureka College was on hand for Friday’s Last Chance Invitational at P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium on the Central College campus in Pella, Iowa. Nathan Berta scored pins in all four of his matches to take the crown at 141 pounds. Andrew Sims used a takedown in overtime to post a 3-1 win in the final at 165 over Jason Hermann of the hosts. Gaige Owens won both of his matches to prevail at 133.

No team scores were kept at the event.

Men clip the Gorloks

Balanced scoring helped Eureka College to a 75-67 win over host Webster in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday night at Grant Gymnasium in the Gateway City. Peewee Brown finished with 20 points followed by Logan Dorethy (17), Austyn Ellison (14) and Cody Baer (13) for the Red Devils (9-15, 7-5).

EC defeated Fontbonne 84-75 in overtime Saturday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Brown’s bucket 26 seconds into the extra session put the hosts on top to stay at 72-70. Dorethy finished with 21 points. He was joined in double figures by Brown (16), Ellison (16), Baer (14) and Noah Persich (14).

Women fall at home

The third quarter paved the way for Fontbonne to post an 80-54 win over St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Eureka College Saturday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The guests outscored the Red Devils (6-18, 3-9) 25 to eight to bump their advantage to 60-39. Abby Stotler was the lone EC player in double figures with 10 points.

Sydney Hannam scored 25 points for the Red Devils in a 90-64 loss to Webster Wednesday at Grant Gym in St. Louis. Stotler was next with 11 points.