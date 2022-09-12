EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Men’s soccer posts home win

After spotting Moody Bible a goal just five minutes in, Eureka College stormed back and won 7-1 Wednesday night at McKinzie Field. Isaac Noriega got the Red Devils (2-2) on the board around 25 seconds after the guests scored. At 15 minutes, Troy Arries found the net off a Jake Edmondson assist and the surge was on. Khalili Alleyne, Edgar Sanchez-Gravez, Jerry Anderson, Jacob Russow and Tyler Russow also recorded goals.

Jordan Pierre’s goal in the 77th minute got EC on the board in a 4-1 loss to host Ripon (Wis.) on Saturday.

Volleyball trips Rockford

Despite dropping the third set, Eureka College took down host Rockford Thursday night by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15. Alexis Charlton recorded 10 kills, while Sara Hart handed out 21 assists. Brooklyn Shell added 21 digs for the Red Devils (4-3).

EC split Saturday matches in Galesburg. The Red Devils lost 20-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 to Dominican. Shell delivered 13 kills along with Hope McGinnes (19 assists) and Regan Reed (17 digs). EC knocked off host Knox 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12. Shell (10 kills), Hart (16 assists) and Reed (23 digs) were the statistical leaders.

Football loses on the road

Olivet (Mich.) rolled up 468 of their 582 yards on the ground in a 54-14 triumph over Eureka College Saturday afternoon at Cutler Field. Five different players carried the ball into the end zone. The hosts opened up a 42-0 lead at intermission.

Peyton Doughty and Letreez Smith (eight carries, 40 yards) each had a two-yard touchdown run, while Steven Bartkus booted both point afters. The Red Devils (0-2) finished with 221 yards of total offense.