Heffernan prevails in the mile

Sophomore Karissa Heffernan of Eureka College won the 1500 during the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Meet on Saturday at Greenville. She turned in a time of five minutes, seven point 12 seconds, which was victorious by almost eight seconds.

The host Panthers swept the team standings.

Softball salvages one

Eureka College was back in the Gateway City to take on St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Fontbonne (Mo.) in a Wednesday doubleheader at ABC Park in suburban St. Ann. The hosts took the opener 11-8 before the Red Devils (9-25-1, 3-11) grabbed the nightcap 3-2 in eight innings. In game one, EC scored five in the top of the third to pull within 8-6, but they did not get any closer. Bria Wessel notched three hits, while Lexi Liptak (two runs batted in) and Tressa Grisham followed with two apiece. Kloe Norris suffered the loss. A two-run homer by Kacey Dunlap in the top of the top tied game two and forced extra play. In the next frame, Delaney Douglas’ second hit, a single, brought in the go-ahead tally. Claire Wuethrich (4-9) allowed just two hits over eight to pick up the win.

League rival Spalding (Ky.) took two from the Red Devils Saturday in Louisville by scores of 7-2 and 14-3, respectively. The eight-run rule went into effect in the sixth of the nightcap. Both of the EC runs scored in the top of the sixth of the opener, as Mady Bultemeier fell 0-9. A four-run bottom half of the fifth allowed the hosts to pull away in game two. One of two KayLee Hohlbach hits left the premises.

Baseball takes two of three

Despite squandering a big lead, Eureka College captured the first two of a three-game weekend series versus St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference guest Westminster at Henry Sand Field. The squads played a doubleheader on Saturday. In the opener, the Red Devils (11-24, 9-12) led 9-2 after seven innings in the opener before the Blue Jays got six in the top of the eighth to pull within one. However, the hosts got one in the bottom half of the eighth and won 10-8. Mike Dunne collected three hits, while Tate Stone had two hits that included a two-run homer in the second. Nick Rulevish also had two hits. Dunne fanned six over the final two and one-third in relief to get the save for Nathan Garard, who improved to 4-5. The Red Devils were ahead 9-3 after six of the nightcap, but Westminster rallied and tied it at nine with three in the top of the ninth. They grabbed one in the 10th. After an infield groundout knotted it at 10, Dunne connected on a two-run shot to right center field for a walk-off 12-10 decision. Braden Cox supplied four hits, while Dunne, Garard. Cole Tanner and Chase Ulrich followed with two apiece. Stone (1-2) earned the win in relief. The Bluejays took their frustrations out on the Red Devils Sunday afternoon, as they pelted 30 hits in a 28-4 triumph. The 10-run rule went into effect after seven. Tanner had two hits, while Rico Garcia fell to 0-3 with the setback.

Augustana bounced EC by a 13-2 score April 25 at Brunner Field in Moline. It was shortened to six and a half innings because of the 10-run rule. David Hidden had three of the Red Devils’ seven hits, while Michael Wiley fell to 0-3 with the setback.