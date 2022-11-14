EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Wrestlers prevail in a romp

Eureka College’s first dual was a breeze, as they pounded Morton Community College 52-3 on Wednesday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Thomas Culp recorded an 18-0 victory via technical fall at 197 pounds, while Gaige Owens did the same by a 16-1 score at 133. Jake Jozwiak (125), Nathan Berta, Bradden Davis and Brock O’Neill were other individual winners.

At Saturday’s Luther College Open at Regents Center Gymnasium in Decorah, Iowa, McKenzie Cook won both of her matches via technical fall to capture the 155 division. She defeated Augustana’s Abbey Ellis 10-0 and later walloped Maria Elizondo of Iowa Central Community College by a 12-2 score.

Men win home opener

Eureka College used the homecourt advantage to knock off Aurora 79-73 on Friday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. The teams were tied at 31 at halftime. Austyn Ellison scored a game-high 18 points. He was followed by Logan Dorethy (14), Ben Carter (11) and Andrew Coker (10). Dorethy poured in 24 points in an 84-62 loss to Cornell Sunday afternoon at the Small Athletic & Wellness Center in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. Cody Baer finished with 18 points, while Ellison added 11.

A 48-32 halftime lead went by the boards for EC in an 83-75 setback to Monmouth in Wednesday’s opener at Glennie Gymnasium. Ellison paced the guests with 18 points. Also in double figures were Noah Persich (15) and Baer (14).

Women drop opener

Eureka College fell behind 29-10 after 10 minutes of play Friday in a 97-55 defeat to Dubuque (Iowa) at the Stoltz Sports Center. Sydney Hannam was the lone player to reach double figures for the guests with 12 points. The Spartans had 17 players get into the scoring column, which included a basket for two points from Roanoke-Benson product Maddie Monge.

In Dubuque’s 86-57 rout of guest Marian (Wis.) in the Nov. 8 opener, Monge finished with 11 points, Three of her four field goals were behind the arc.