Football prevails on the road

Eureka College got by Greenville 23-14 Saturday afternoon at Don Stoudt Field. Kaeden Frazier threw two touchdown passes for Sebastian Hill (10 and 52 yards, respectively), while Jakobe Deloach tacked on a TD run from a yard out late in the third period for the Red Devils (2-0). Frazier threw for 230 yards, while Hill had four catches for 109 yards.

EC outgained the Panthers 353 yards to 284.

Men’s soccer posts road triumph

Three first half goals lifted Eureka College to a 4-3 victory over host Rockford Wednesday night at Wedgbury Stadium. Khalili Alleyne had two of the four games, while Isaac Noriega had one before the close of the opening half to give the Red Devils (2-1-2) a 3-1 lead. Alleyne’s other tally came in the 80th minute off an assist from Michael DeCarlo.

EC played to a pair of two-all ties over the weekend with Ripon (Wis,) on Saturday at McKinzie Field and Sunday versus Illinois Tech at Stuart Field in Chicago. All four goals on Saturday came in the second half. Owen Peich got the hosts on the board in the 72nd minute off a penalty kick and three minutes later, Chris Banks tied it off an assist from Jacob Russow. Noriega’s goal in the 87th minute off a feed from Aiden Andrews knotted up Sunday’s contest. Raphael Mungu got EC’s first goal in the 37th minute.

Volleyball swept by St. Louis foe

Eureka College’s season and home opener on Sept. 5 was foiled, as Harris-Stowe (Mo.) won 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Hailee Gauna recorded six assists, while Hope McGinnes handed out 10 assists.

Brooklyn Shell added a team-best 18 digs.