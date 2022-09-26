EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Men’s soccer downs Spalding

A goal from Khalili Alleyne was enough for Eureka College in a 1-0 win over Spalding on Saturday in Louisville, Ky. The tally came in the 62nd minute.

The victory bumped the Red Devils to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Volleyball has rough go of it

Three St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches resulted in three losses for Eureka College (5-7). On Friday, Fontbonne prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-12 in Fulton, Mo. Alexis Charlton provided eight kills along with Sara Hart’s 10 assists and 15 digs from Brooklyn Shell. The next day in Fulton, EC fell 25-17, 25-13, 25-22 to Spalding. Madison Richards finished with eight kills, while Hart dished out 12 assists. Shell and Regan Reed each had 16 digs. EC was swept 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 by host Westminster. Frannie Heckman delivered 11 kills, while Hope McGinnes added 12 assists. Reed chipped in 18 digs.

EC won the first set, but host Harris-Stowe roared back to win in four on Sept, 19 in the Gateway City. The scores were 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14. Shell (eight kills), Hart (21 assists) and Reed (16 digs) were the stat leaders.

Football drops homecoming tilt

Eureka College was ahead for just two minutes and 54 seconds on Saturday in a 58-10 loss to Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference rival Benedictine at McKinzie Field. A 27-yard field goal by Steven Bartkus gave the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2) a 3-0 advantage before the guests scored eight unanswered touchdowns. Benedictine finished with 564 yards of total offense. Quarterback Tyler Jarnigan completed only 18 of 38 passes, but threw for 351 yards and six touchdowns.

The hosts’ lone TD came in the fourth quarter when Lukas Tinkham connected with Caelen Webb from 17 yards out. Bartkus added the point after.