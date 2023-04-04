Softball blanks the Prairie Fire

Behind a complete game seven-hitter from Kloey Wheeler, Eureka College shut out Knox 3-0 in the second game of a Wednesday twinbill at Karen Sweitzer Field. The Red Devils (4-12-1) got two runs in the bottom of the third inning and one in the sixth. Tressa Grisham and Christine Mepham each had two hits. Wheeler walked two and struck out three. A three-run top of the seventh boosted the Prairie Fire to an 8-6 triumph in the opener. Lexi Liptak and Bria Wessel collected two hits apiece. Claire Wuethrich (1-4) was charged with the loss. The Red Devils split two with Lawrence (Wis.) Sunday at KSF. A pinch-hit single by Briana Tanksley in the fifth put EC on stop to stay in a 2-1 decision. Wuethrich tossed a complete game two-hitter. Delaney Douglas rang up two hits. Lawrence grabbed the nightcap 5-1, as they plated three in the top of the third. KayLee Hohlbach dipped to 0-2 with the decision.

Illinois College visited KSF for a twinbill that was pushed back from Saturday to Monday by weather. The guests won the opener 9-0, as Wheeler, Liptak and Macey Whisker each had a hit, Wheeler’s record evened up at 1-1 with the loss. The Red Devils got three in the bottom of the seventh to force extras and tacked on one in the 11th for a 4-4 tie. It was stopped after 11 due to darkness. Wuethrich scattered 11 hits over nine and two-thirds of relief, but just one earned run.

Baseball drops league series

Eureka College was swept a three-game series at the hands of St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Spalding (Ky.) at Derby City Field in Louisville. The Eagles took Friday’s opener 11-1 in a game called in the seventh inning by the 10-run rule. Chase Ulrich hit a solo home run in the fifth. Nathan Garard dropped to 2-3 with the loss. Saturday’s doubleheader scores were 3-1 and 11-1, respectively. In game one, Mike Dunne (2-3) allowed just one earned run over eight, walked one and struck out six, but suffered the setback. Garrett Flagan had a run-scoring single in the third to tie it before the hosts took the lead with one in the fourth and added another in the seventh. The nightcap was halted in the eighth by the 10-run rule. Dunne picked up two of the eight hits for the Red Devils (6-14, 4-5). Ryan Bredeson fell to 2-4 with the loss.

North Park collected 15 hits and benefited from eight EC errors in a 19-6 victory March 28 at Henry Sand Field. Brandt King and Ulrich paced the Red Devils with three hits each, while Demetrius Schupp added two. Garard and Braden Cox each went deep. Michael Wiley suffered the defeat.