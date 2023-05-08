Baseball topples CCIW foe

Eureka College hosted Elmhurst of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin to Henry Sand Field on May 2. The Red Devils (12-24) came on top by a score of 9-4. They got three in the bottom half of the first inning and two in the second to open a 5-0 lead. Garret Flaagan, David Hidden and Nick Rulevish each had three hits, as EC tallied 13 in all. Mike Dunne moved to 4-5 with the win, as he did not allow an earned run over six innings. The southpaw, who yielded just two hits, walked two and struck out seven.

Softball splits with Blackburn

Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival Blackburn invaded Karen Sweitzer Field for a May 2 doubleheader with Eureka College. After a 19-5 loss in game one, the Red Devils (10-28-1, 4-14) bounced to win the nightcap 9-7. The guests broke a four-all deadlock with two in the top of the fourth inning, as they recorded the game’s final 15 runs. Gada Bryant and Lexi Liptak each picked up two hits, while Claire Wuethrich (4-11) suffered the defeat. EC led 9-1 in game two before the guests pulled within two, but got no closer. Macey Whisker missed the cycle by a triple, while KayLee Hohlbach followed with two hits. Mady Bultemeier (1-10) got the win, while Kloey Wheeler finished up for the save. Greenville swept a Saturday twinbill from the Red Devils by scores of 3-0 and 11-8, respectively. EC was limited to three hits in the opener. Wuethrich allowed just two earned runs on seven hits over seven, but the lack of run support did her in. Kacy Dunlap hit a two-run homer as part of a five spot in the bottom of the fifth of the nightcap to pull the hosts within 9-8. The Panthers scored twice in the top of the sixth. Bultemeier suffered the loss.