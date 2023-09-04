Football takes down Knox

A 21-0 lead held up for Eureka College in a 41-16 victory over Knox Saturday night in the Lincoln Bowl at McKinzie Field. Kaeden Frazier fired three first half touchdowns with two to Sebastian Hill and the other to Ben Bernabei. Steven Bartkus added the point after on all three for a 21-point margin with just over three and a half minutes left in the first half. Frazier tacked on a fourth TD toss to Evan Jakobik with 47 seconds to go in the third quarter, while Bernabei rushed for a five-yard score in the fourth. Frazier ended up with 224 yards, as the Red Devils piled up 384 on the day.