Football takes down Knox
A 21-0 lead held up for Eureka College in a 41-16 victory over Knox Saturday night in the Lincoln Bowl at McKinzie Field. Kaeden Frazier fired three first half touchdowns with two to Sebastian Hill and the other to Ben Bernabei. Steven Bartkus added the point after on all three for a 21-point margin with just over three and a half minutes left in the first half. Frazier tacked on a fourth TD toss to Evan Jakobik with 47 seconds to go in the third quarter, while Bernabei rushed for a five-yard score in the fourth. Frazier ended up with 224 yards, as the Red Devils piled up 384 on the day.
Angel Garcia had 17 carries for 70 yards and a TD, while Hill had five catches for 81 yards.
Men’s soccer overcome northern guests
Second half offense lifted Eureka College to a 3-1 win over Edgewood (Wis.) on Friday at McKinzie Field. The Red Devils did not score in the first 45 minutes. Santiago Herrera found the net in the 52nd minute off a feed from Khalili Alleyne to get the hosts on the board. In the 81st minute, Terry Wesoloski gave EC the lead for good off a double assist by Michael DeCarlo and Eli Guyton. An insurance goal came from Guyton off a feed from DeCarlo with under 10 seconds left.
Daniel Jueliger and Owen Perch had second half goals in a 3-2 defeat to Grinnell (Iowa) Saturday afternoon at McKinzie.