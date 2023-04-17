Softball captures twinbill

Eureka College hosted Cornell (Iowa) in a Thursday doubleheader from Karen Sweitzer Field. The Red Devils grabbed the opener 4-3, Macey Whisker laid down a bunt single and subsequent throwing error allowed Gada Bryant to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bryant picked up three hits, while KayLee Hohlbach checked in with two, Bria Wessel added a two-run homer in the fifth. Rachel Dawson went two scoreless frames of relief to get the win. In the nightcap, EC got one in the first and five in the sixth and held on for a 6-5 decision. Wessel connected on another homer, this one a two-run shot in the second, while Camren Howard contributed two hits. Hohlbach (1-2) got the win, while Claire Wuethrich recorded the final four outs for the save.

Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference guest Spalding swept a Saturday doubleheader from the Red Devils (7-19-1, 2-6) at KSF by scores of 10-2 and 3-1, respectively. The opener was halted after five because of the eight-run rule. Briana Tanksley had a run-scoring single in the fourth. Wuethrich fell to 2-7 with the defeat. Klaire Morris had two of the six hits in game two, while Mady Bultemeier dipped to 0-6. League rival Fontbonne swept a Wednesday twinbill from the Red Devils at KSF by scores of 5-2 and 10-4, respectively. A run in the top of the fifth gave the visitors a 3-2 advantage in the opener. They tacked on single tallies in the sixth and seventh. Hohlbach and Lexi Liptak each had two hits, while Wuethrich suffered the loss. Wessel hit a solo homer as part of a four-run bottom of the first in the nightcap. Fontbonne responded with five in the third and never looked back. Bultemeier suffered the loss.

Baseball goes down three times

Greenville made the three-hour trek north and swept a three-game series from Eureka College (6-20, 4-11) this past week at Henry Sand Field. The Panthers captured Friday’s doubleheader by scores of 16-3 and 7-6, respectively. The opener was called after seven innings by the 10-run rule. Greenville got six in the top of the second and six more in the third. Mike Dunne fell to 2-5 with the setback. A four-run sixth gave the guests a lasting 6-5 lead in the nightcap. Cole Tanner connected on a two-run homer in the first, while Nathan Garard saw his record fall to 2-5.

On Saturday, Greenville pulled away late by an 8-2 score. They plated two in the seventh and four in the eighth. David Hidden, Nick Rulevish and Chase Ulrich each had two hits. It was an Ulrich two-bagger that brought in both of EC’s runs in the fifth to tie the contest. Tate Stone was the pitcher of record.