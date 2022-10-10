EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Volleyball wins in three

An eight-match losing streak ended for Eureka College with a 25-5, 25-10, 25-18 sweep of St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference host Principia in Elsah on Oct. 4. Brooklyn Shell posted a double-double with 12 service points and 12 kills, while Frannie Heckman added nine kills. Sara Hart led with 22 assists, while Regan Reed chipped in with 11 digs for the Red Devils (6-13, 1-7).

EC lost two league matches on Saturday at the Reagan Athletic Complex. Spalding outlasted the Red Devils 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 25-27, 15-6. Heckman amassed 16 kills, while Hope McGinnes (22 assists, seven service aces) and Brooklyn Shell (17 digs) were other statistical leaders. Westminster subdued EC in four sets by scores of 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-13, Shell had seven kills and 18 digs, while Hart chipped in with 15 assists.

Men’s soccer plays to a tie

Only six shots on goal took place on Saturday, as Eureka College and Westminster ended up in a scoreless tie in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action at Mueller Stadium in Fulton, Mo. The hosts had four shots on goal to just two for the guests.

Khalili Alleyne had both goals for the Red Devils (4-7-1, 2-5-1) in a 5-2 league loss to Greenville Wednesday at McKinzie Field.

Football loses in late stages

A score with 58 seconds left gave Concordia a 23-20 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference win over Eureka College on Saturday afternoon at Tomasini Stadium in Mequon, Wis. A 30-yard touchdown run by Angel Garcia and point after kick by Steven Bartkus gave the Red Devils (2-4, 2-2) a 20-16 advantage with six minutes and one second to go. The hosts grabbed the lead for good on a nine-yard pass from James Linn to Samuel Campbell.

EC’s Ben Bernabei carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards, while Sebastian Hill hauled in seven catches for 118 yards.