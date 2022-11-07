EUREKA COLLEGE CORNER

Shaw appointed new A.D.

Sara Shaw was named Eureka College’s ninth athletic director on Thursday. She most recently served the same position at Division III Thomas College in Waterville, Maine, and was also an assistant softball coach at the University of Maine, Orono. Before that, Shaw was an assistant A.D. and head softball coach at the University of Maine Persque Isle (UMPI). In addition, she was an assistant A.D., sports information director (SID), assistant softball and assistant women’s basketball coach at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Shaw replaces Brian Moore, who resigned in July Men’s basketball Chip Wilde served on an interim basis prior to Shaw’s hiring.

Red Devils attain league recognition

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced end of the season awards that coincided with the various league tournaments. Eureka College sophomore Khalili Alleyne was voted onto the second squad in soccer, while classmate Jake Edmondson appeared on the third team along with junior Isaac Noriega.

EC’s representatives on the SLIAC sportsmanship squad included Edmondson, junior Hope McGinnes (volleyball) and sophomore Alyssa Bryant (soccer).

Sims takes third on the mats

The first-ever meet for the Eureka College wrestling team took place Saturday with the Pointer Open at Skyward Fieldhouse on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Red Devil Andrew Sims placed third at 165 pounds, as he won five of six matches. Two of those went into overtime. Sims prevailed in the third place match by way of injury default.

North Central (178 ½ points) won the team race.

Men’s soccer loses via PKs

Neither Eureka College nor host Principia found the net in regulation, which forced a penalty kick situation during a play-in match at the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament on Nov. 1. Principia tipped the Red Devils 5-11-3) four to three in the PK phase. Jake Edmondson, Milan Bajbal and Khalili Alleyne were successful over the PK format.

In Saturday’s final, Greenville tipped Webster 1-0 to earn an automatic bid to the Division III national tourney.

Football concludes with a loss

Eureka College’s season ended Saturday afternoon with a 20-6 defeat to Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference rival St. Norbert at Donald J. Schneider Stadium in DePere, Wis. The lone score for the Red Devils (2-8, 2-6) came in the second quarter on a touchdown from a yard out by Peyton Doughty. Steven Bartkus added the point after kick to cut the deficit to 13-7. Sebastian Hill had five catches for 87 yards.

Neither team could run the ball, as EC had minus 21 yards, while the hosts were even worse at negative 31.