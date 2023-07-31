Large group lauded by the NACC

A total of 16 Eureka College football players were named scholar athletes by the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference for this past academic year. To be eligible, an individual must maintain at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. The honorees appear below along with previous class:

Recent graduates: Brendan Durr, Gabe Newlin, Bryson Smith and Ben Wright

Juniors: Hugo Garza, Carson Gregory, Austin Hopkins and Garrett Wayne

Sophomores: Steven Bartkus, Wyatt Perkins, Austin Swiech and Gabe Townsend

Freshmen: Xander Hutchcraft, Ethan Sramek, Austin Swan and Chris Woods

Pair tabbed by the NABC

Two Eureka College student-athletes have been selected to the Honors Court by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The Red Devils’ representatives are recent graduates Blake Castonguay and Austyn Ellison.

An individual must have at least a 3,2 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and a junior or older in academic standing.