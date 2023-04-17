Eureka suffered three defeats this past week to extend their losing streak to six in a row. The Hornets sustained home verdicts at the middle school to Olympia (16-5 on Friday, shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule) and 9-1 at the hands of Putnam County Saturday morning. Illini Bluffs downed Eureka by an 11-1 score Thursday in Glasford. The 10-run rule went into effect in the fifth.

Olympia-Eureka

A 10-run top of the second sent the Spartans on their way. Hallie Rocke had a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run third for the Hornets (1-12).

Pava Carlson fell to 0-5 with the loss.

Putnam County-Eureka

A 2-1 game turned into 9-1, as the Panthers plated seven in the sixth.

Claire Stoner had three of the hosts’ seven hits that included a run-scoring single in the first. She was saddled with the decision in the circle.

Eureka-IB

A Reagan Linder double followed by a single by Rocke accounted for the guests’ offense in the top of fourth. The Tigers used the long ball due to the tune of four home runs. Addison Wherley (1-6) was the pitcher of record.

Monday’s game with Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw was pushed back to Tuesday by the weather. The Hornets hosted Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley yesterday, while El Paso-Gridley visits this Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.