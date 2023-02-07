Eureka tossed a shutout in the second quarter on Thursday as they defeated Heart of Illinois Conference host Fisher 54-37.

In other contests, the Hornets tripped guest Illini Bluffs 57-52 Monday night.

Eureka-Fisher

The Hornets (22-7, 11-1) blanked the Bunnies 12 to zip in the period to go into halftime on top at 22-17. That grew to 43-26 after three. Ellie Cahill pumped in 26 points, while Ella Ausmus checked in with 12.

Eureka ended up as a co-champion with Fieldcrest.

IB-Eureka

The Hornets went into the break ahead 27-21. They also led 36-28 after three quarters. Cahill (20) and Ausmus (16) combined for 36 of the 47 points.

Central Catholic arrives for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday in the regular season finale.

Notes: The Hornets have had a hand in all seven HOIC titles (five outright, two shared) since they became a member.