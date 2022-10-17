Eureka brooms Tremont

Eureka handed Heart of Illinois Conference guest Tremont a 25-23, 25-12 loss on Oct. 11.

In other action, the Hornets dispatched Ridgeview 25-10, 25-14 Thursday night in Colfax.

Tremont-Eureka

Sierra Reeb (seven kills), Ella Ausmus (six) and Callie Schumacher (five) paced a balanced hitting attack. Allison deFreese contributed 23 assists and six digs.

Schumacher and Katie McCunn (four service aces) each had six digs for the Hornets (22-7, 10-2).

Eureka-Ridgeview

Schumacher finished with 10 kills and four digs, while deFreese handed out 20 assists.

Ausmus recorded six kills and five aces, while Shelby Logan also had four digs.

Eureka meets either Heyworth or Flanagan-Cornell in the quarterfinal round of the McLean County tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. A win moves the Hornets into a Thursday 7:30 p.m. semifinal with Tremont as the probable opponent. The tourney wraps up on Saturday.

Notes: Eureka and the Turks (19-4, 10-2) tied for second in the HOIC two games behind Tri-Valley (24-1-1, 12-0). By virtue of the head-to-head victory, the Hornets are the second seed for the tournament.