Eureka won Saturday’s Dunlap Invitational from a pool of 13 teams. Also on Saturday, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson participated in the Dale Donner Invite at Walnut.

Elsewhere, the Knights took part in a Sept. 12 quad at Peru’s Baker Park.

Dunlap Invite

The Hornets (53) were seven points better than Chatham Glenwood. Andrew Perry (second), Carson Lehman (fourth) and Brady Monk (seventh) finished inside the top 10. Timothy Rogers (14th) and Connell Roth (26th) were the other scorers.

The girls were third out of 14 behind Glenwood and the host Eagles, respectively. Meika Bender placed second followed by Claire Albertson (16th), Breanna Lehman (22nd), Natali Roth (23rd) and Adeline Hubert (28th).

Donner Invite

Williamsville (girls) and Elmwood/Brimfield (boys) were the team winners. Elly Heineke was 14th to lead LWRB. She was followed by Brooklyn Getz (30th), Alaina Moore (127th), Angela Addo (145th) and Alexis Toliver (162nd). Fieldcrest scorers included Clare Phillips (70th), Tatiana Serna (86th), Vada Timmerman (122nd), TeriLynn Timmerman (124th) and Angel Serna (150th). Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest was 23rd followed by Nathan Buchanan (81st) and Landin Wright (105th). Placers for the co-op were Geno Addo (60th), Toby Ulrich (86th), Wyatt Isaacson (98th), Drew Dewalt (117th) and Evan Schumacher (122nd).

Fieldcrest/Ottawa/Streator/LaSalle-Peru

Krischel took second in the individual race. Also through the chute were Owen Martin (34th), Ryan Stech (40th) and Scott Dickerson (43rd). Phillips (sixth) and T. Serna (eighth) led the girls followed by T. Timmerman (24th), V. Timmerman (30th) and A. Serna (31st).

Eureka and Fieldcrest compete this Saturday, the Hornets venture to the Illinois Central College campus for the 9 a.m. East Peoria Invite. An hour later, the Knights take part in the Herscher Invite from Limestone Park.